Air traffic controller shortages in Newark and other airports partly reflect long, intense training − but university-based training programs are becoming part of the solution
By Melanie Dickman, Lecturer in Aviation Studies, The Ohio State University
Brian Strzempkowski, Assistant Director, Center for Aviation Studies, The Ohio State University
The FAA is expanding its intense air traffic controller training to universities as part of an effort to alleviate a shortage of about 3,000 controllers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 27, 2025