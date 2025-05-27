Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could a bold anti-poverty experiment from the 1960s inspire a new era in housing justice?

By Deyanira Nevárez Martínez, Assistant Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, Michigan State University
The Great Society’s Model Cities Program wasn’t perfect. But it offered a vision of what democratic, community-based planning could look like.The Conversation


