Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cashless card payments for public transport: Lagos commuters don’t trust the technology

By Emmanuel Mogaji, Associate Professor in Marketing, Keele University
Public transport is the lifeblood of cities in many countries, moving millions daily to work, school and essential services. But paying for it in cash is not efficient. Long queues, fare disputes, revenue leakage, and increased operational costs plague cash-based transport systems.

Contactless payment technologies, where commuters tap a card or mobile device, offer a potential solution. These are in wide use in developed nations, but adoption in developing economies has been slower and more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
