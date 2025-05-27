Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Lived experience’ is valued in activism – but is it doing more harm than good?

By Dr Jody Moore-Ponce, Assistant lecturer in Sociology University College Cork, University College Cork
The idea of “lived experience” – knowledge gained through direct, personal experience – is now central in activism, academia and politics. Popularised by feminist thinkers like Simone de Beauvoir and concepts like standpoint theory, it makes sense that people see the world differently based on what they’ve been through. And movements like #MeToo showed how sharing personal stories, particularly for oppressed, marginalised or victimised groups, can drive real change.

Lived experience lends authority to those long excluded from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
