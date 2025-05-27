Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western Australia Announces Reparations for the ‘Stolen Generations’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Aboriginal flag in Perth, Australia, October 7, 2023.  © 2023 Matt Jelonek/Getty Images On Tuesday, the Western Australia state government announced a new reparations program for the “Stolen Generations,” Indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families under racist policies that began in the early 1900s and lasted into the 1970s. The action follows decades of activism by First Nations peoples.Under the new program, Aboriginal people removed from their families in Western Australia before July 1972 will each be eligible for a payment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
