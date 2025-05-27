Tolerance.ca
10 years ago Kenya set out to fix gender gaps in education – what’s working and what still needs to be done

By Benta A. Abuya, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
The Kenyan government launched a big attempt in 2015 to promote gender equality in and through the education sector. This was guided by principles of equal participation and inclusion of women and men, and girls and boys in national development.

The Conversation


© The Conversation
