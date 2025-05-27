Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France-Indonesia Strategic Partnership Shouldn’t Neglect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A photo of a TV screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during televised address on June 22, 2022, in Paris. © Raphael Lafargue/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images) French President Emmanuel Macron will soon meet in Jakarta as well as in the Borobudur temple, Central Java, with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto to further strengthen relations between their two countries, including on energy transition, military cooperation, and enhancing a digital economy.Military ties between France and Indonesia have been bolstered by a Defense Cooperation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
