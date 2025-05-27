Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hate over love: conservative influencers have brought angrier anti-abortion politics to Australia

By Prudence Flowers, Senior Lecturer in US History, College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Flinders University
Opponents of abortion used to say ‘love them both’, but recent protests in New South Wales show how the strategy has taken a more confrontational tone. But why?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The nostalgia of migration amid a life stolen in pieces
~ Earth is heading for 2.7°C warming this century. We may avoid the worst climate scenarios – but the outlook is still dire
~ The fast-tracking of Brisbane’s Olympic infrastructure plans could backfire
~ Korean pear juice, IV drips, vitamin patches: do these trendy hangover cures actually work?
~ Most car-ramming incidents aren’t terrorism – but they’re becoming more common and crowds need better protection
~ Labor gains a Senate seat from the Liberals in South Australia, while Jacqui Lambie is re-elected
~ DRC: M23 kill, torture and hold civilians hostage at detention sites – new investigation
~ 6 ways live music could help combat the loneliness epidemic
~ Faces you hear? Dolphin ‘signature whistles’ may transmit more than just identity information
~ From strip searches to sexual harassment, Australian policing has long been plagued by sexism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter