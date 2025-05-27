Korean pear juice, IV drips, vitamin patches: do these trendy hangover cures actually work?
By Blair Aitken, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology
Rebecca Rothman, PhD Candidate in Clinical Psychology, School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
We’ve all been there. The pounding headache, relentless nausea, and the kind of tired no amount of coffee can fix. Hangovers are a reminder that last night’s fun comes at a cost.
These days, hangovers aren’t just something to complain about over a greasy breakfast – they’re big business. The global market for hangover cures is now valued at US$2.29 billion (A$3.53 billion) and projected to reach US$6.71 billion (A$10.33 billion) by 2032.
These products – ranging from capsules to…
- Tuesday, May 27, 2025