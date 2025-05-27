Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Korean pear juice, IV drips, vitamin patches: do these trendy hangover cures actually work?

By Blair Aitken, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology
Rebecca Rothman, PhD Candidate in Clinical Psychology, School of Health Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
We’ve all been there. The pounding headache, relentless nausea, and the kind of tired no amount of coffee can fix. Hangovers are a reminder that last night’s fun comes at a cost.

These days, hangovers aren’t just something to complain about over a greasy breakfast – they’re big business. The global market for hangover cures is now valued at US$2.29 billion (A$3.53 billion) and projected to reach US$6.71 billion (A$10.33 billion) by 2032.

These products – ranging from capsules to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The nostalgia of migration amid a life stolen in pieces
~ Hate over love: conservative influencers have brought angrier anti-abortion politics to Australia
~ Earth is heading for 2.7°C warming this century. We may avoid the worst climate scenarios – but the outlook is still dire
~ The fast-tracking of Brisbane’s Olympic infrastructure plans could backfire
~ Most car-ramming incidents aren’t terrorism – but they’re becoming more common and crowds need better protection
~ Labor gains a Senate seat from the Liberals in South Australia, while Jacqui Lambie is re-elected
~ DRC: M23 kill, torture and hold civilians hostage at detention sites – new investigation
~ 6 ways live music could help combat the loneliness epidemic
~ Faces you hear? Dolphin ‘signature whistles’ may transmit more than just identity information
~ From strip searches to sexual harassment, Australian policing has long been plagued by sexism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter