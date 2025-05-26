Tolerance.ca
Faces you hear? Dolphin ‘signature whistles’ may transmit more than just identity information

By Ekaterina Ovsyanikova, Academic, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Like us humans, many animals rely on social interactions to survive and thrive. As a result, effective communication between individuals is essential.

Highly social animals often have more complex communication systems. Think of a group of chimpanzees gesturing and vocalising at each other, or a family of elephants communicating through touch or low-frequency…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
