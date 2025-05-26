Tolerance.ca
No land, no future: The dilemma facing rural youth in Indonesia

By Dr Christina Griffin, Research fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Muhammad Alif K. Sahide, Ketua Forest and Society Research Group of Universitas Hasanuddin, Universitas Hasanuddin
Nurhady Sirimorok, Associate Editor-in-Chief, Forest and Society, Universitas Hasanuddin
Wolfram Dressler, Senior Fellow, Development Geography, The University of Melbourne
Every morning, Indah (18 years old) wakes early to catch the company bus from her coastal village in Maros Regency, South Sulawesi. She travels for over one hour to a shrimp manufacturing warehouse in the urban outskirts of Makassar City—the capital of the province.

Despite living in a rural village, she does not have any land to establish herself in farming. She works at a factory, just like many other young women in her village, as there are few options left.

The rural landscape has changed rapidly, driven by expanding urbanisation, mining activities, commodity crops,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
