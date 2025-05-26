Tolerance.ca
How can I improve my running? 5 top tips for every runner, from a biomechanics expert

By Anthony Blazevich, Professor of Biomechanics, Edith Cowan University
The truth is there’s no one right way to run. Your ideal technique depends on factors such as leg length and muscle mass. But there are five basics to keep in mind.The Conversation


