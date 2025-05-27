Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: M23 kill, torture and hold civilians hostage at detention sites – new investigation

By Amnesty International
The Rwandan-backed March 23 Movement (M23) has killed, tortured and forcibly disappeared detainees, held some as hostages, and subjected them to inhumane conditions at detention sites in Goma and Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These acts violate international humanitarian law (IHL) and may amount to war crimes, Amnesty International said today. Between […] The post DRC: M23 kill, torture and hold civilians hostage at detention sites – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Faces you hear? Dolphin ‘signature whistles’ may transmit more than just identity information
~ From strip searches to sexual harassment, Australian policing has long been plagued by sexism
~ Is it OK to leave device chargers plugged in all the time? An expert explains
~ No land, no future: The dilemma facing rural youth in Indonesia
~ How can I improve my running? 5 top tips for every runner, from a biomechanics expert
~ UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ human rights crisis in Myanmar as violence and economic collapse deepen
~ Financial literacy is about more than personal responsibility – wealth and inequality should be part of the new curriculum
~ MAHA report on children’s health highlights harms of ultraprocessed foods – a food scientist explains the research
~ Your Say: week beginning 26 May
~ UN rights chief calls for end to daily killings in Ukraine after deadly weekend attacks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter