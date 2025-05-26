Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Financial literacy is about more than personal responsibility – wealth and inequality should be part of the new curriculum

By Jennifer Tatebe, Senior Lecturer Curriculum and Pedagogy, Faculty of Arts and Education, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Derek Shafer, Lecturer, Te Kura Toi Tangata – School of Education, University of Waikato
Marta Estellés, Senior Lecturer, Te Kura Toi Tangata – School of Education, University of Waikato
Money and budgeting skills are undeniably important. But financial literacy education can’t ignore the broader economic structures that influence students’ lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
