Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Trump administration’s move to ban international students at Harvard escalates attacks on universities

By Petra Molnar, Associate Director, Refugee Law Lab, York University, Canada
Visa revocations are becoming an increasingly weaponized part of the U.S. immigration system, and in education, international students are already vulnerable to uncertain futures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
