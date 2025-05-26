Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 1980s cost-of-living crisis gave Australia a thriving arts program – could we do it again?

By Izabella Nantsou, Academic in Theatre and Performance Studies, University of Sydney
Four decades ago, amid a cost-of-living crisis, rising unemployment and stagnant wages, a unique partnership between artists and trade unions thrived.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
