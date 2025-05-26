Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Australia’s carbon offset industry grapples with integrity concerns, how can companies genuinely tackle climate change?

By Andrew Macintosh, Professor and Director of Research, ANU Law School, Australian National University
Australia’s largest carbon market player, GreenCollar, has quit the federal government’s voluntary carbon neutral program, Climate Active. More than 100 companies have left the program in the past two years.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief calls for end to daily killings in Ukraine after deadly weekend attacks
~ The Trump administration’s move to ban international students at Harvard escalates attacks on universities
~ A 1980s cost-of-living crisis gave Australia a thriving arts program – could we do it again?
~ Rather than blaming carbon, Paul Hawken argues we should recognise its role in animating life. This way, we can heal the planet
~ Providing safe smoking kits could reduce harm from meth use – but NZ law won’t allow it
~ Boys are more resilient than girls to school setbacks. Here’s how you can help
~ What makes somebody a narcissist? Mounting evidence suggests links to insecure attachment styles
~ Heart attack or panic attack? Why young men are calling ambulances for unmanaged anxiety
~ Türkiye: Thirty years of struggle for justice as the Saturday Mothers mark a sombre anniversary
~ El Salvador deepens siege on civil society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter