Heart attack or panic attack? Why young men are calling ambulances for unmanaged anxiety
By Krista Fisher, Research Fellow, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Dan Lubman, Executive Clinical Director, Turning Point & Director of Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Simon Rice, Associate Professor & Clinical Psychologist, Mental Health in Elite Sports, The University of Melbourne
Zac Seidler, Associate Professor, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
One in five men experience anxiety at some point in their life. Some don’t seek help until they’re in crisis and call an ambulance for help.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 26, 2025