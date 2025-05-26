Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Thirty years of struggle for justice as the Saturday Mothers mark a sombre anniversary

By Amnesty International
Turkish authorities must immediately lift unlawful restrictions on the Saturday Mothers/People’s protest at Istanbul’s Galatasaray Square and allow them to gather there, said Amnesty International on the eve of the protest movement’s 30th anniversary.     Amnesty International will join Saturday Mothers at a panel discussion on 27 May as the group mark three decades of […] The post Türkiye: Thirty years of struggle for justice as the Saturday Mothers mark a sombre anniversary   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ El Salvador deepens siege on civil society
~ Artist celebrates 120 years of Aromanian National Day by publishing 120 portraits of eminent Aromanians
~ What is modern monetary theory? An economist explains how it could help Canada
~ Crypto platforms feel like gambling because they are: Users are drawn to high-risk behaviour
~ Improving Arctic food security through DNA science and respectful collaboration with Indigenous Peoples
~ Gazans’ suffering goes on amid intensifying Israeli strikes
~ Seven Doors: sweeping Nigerian Netflix series masters the art of storytelling
~ Do you live near a dam holding mine waste? 6 questions to ask
~ Rock art and tomb discoveries in Morocco reveal ancient connections to the wider world
~ Promoting social inclusion through pet companionship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter