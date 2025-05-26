Tolerance.ca
El Salvador deepens siege on civil society

By Amnesty International
On 20 May, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved the Foreign Agents Law, a regulation that imposes arbitrary restrictions on the right to freedom of association, freedom of expression and the legitimate work of human rights organizations and civil society. The law is based on the concept of “foreign agent” to impose restrictions that […] The post El Salvador deepens siege on civil society appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
