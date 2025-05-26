Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crypto platforms feel like gambling because they are: Users are drawn to high-risk behaviour

By Amy Swiffen, Professor, Concordia University
Martin A. French, Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Concordia University
This article looks at how crypto platforms really work. Instead of simply being digital marketplaces, these platforms are designed to profit from user losses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Thirty years of struggle for justice as the Saturday Mothers mark a sombre anniversary
~ El Salvador deepens siege on civil society
~ Artist celebrates 120 years of Aromanian National Day by publishing 120 portraits of eminent Aromanians
~ What is modern monetary theory? An economist explains how it could help Canada
~ Improving Arctic food security through DNA science and respectful collaboration with Indigenous Peoples
~ Gazans’ suffering goes on amid intensifying Israeli strikes
~ Seven Doors: sweeping Nigerian Netflix series masters the art of storytelling
~ Do you live near a dam holding mine waste? 6 questions to ask
~ Rock art and tomb discoveries in Morocco reveal ancient connections to the wider world
~ Promoting social inclusion through pet companionship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter