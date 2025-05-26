Improving Arctic food security through DNA science and respectful collaboration with Indigenous Peoples
By Shivangi Mishra, Postdoctoral Associate, Arctic Institute of North America, University of Calgary
Srijak Bhatnagar, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Science and Technology, Athabasca University
Using fast-evolving DNA-based techniques requires awareness, community buy-in, and, most importantly, trust and respect to tackle urgent challenges in the Arctic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 26, 2025