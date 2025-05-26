Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven Doors: sweeping Nigerian Netflix series masters the art of storytelling

By Adediran Kayode Ademiju-Bepo, Professor of Drama, Theatre and Film Studies, University of Jos
From the opening credits of the new Netflix six-part series Seven Doors, the viewer is poised for a captivating cinematic experience. An array of sculptures dot the landscape as a montage of scenes unfolds, establishing the back story of the historical epic that is about to be played out.

Femi Adebayo, the actor turned director and producer, had a huge hit in 2023 with the film Jagun Jagun (The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gazans’ suffering goes on amid intensifying Israeli strikes
~ Do you live near a dam holding mine waste? 6 questions to ask
~ Rock art and tomb discoveries in Morocco reveal ancient connections to the wider world
~ Promoting social inclusion through pet companionship
~ From markets to villages, the peace caravan ignites unity and inclusion across The Gambia
~ Images of Gaza’s starving babies have gone round the world. This is what malnutrition does in the first 1,000 days of life
~ Israel’s new aid delivery system for Gaza is sparking outrage. Why is it so problematic?
~ A push for constitutional reform in Trinidad & Tobago as overturned ‘buggery law’ ruling heads for the Privy Council
~ A not-so-modern epidemic: what 17th-century nuns can teach us about coping with loneliness
~ Who really benefits from smart tech at home? ‘Optimising’ family life can reinforce gender roles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter