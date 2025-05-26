Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Do you live near a dam holding mine waste? 6 questions to ask

By Charles MacRobert, Associate Professor, Stellenbosch University
Talia da Silva Burke, Senior Lecturer in Geotechnical Engineering, Stellenbosch University
50 million litres of toxic mine waste recently flooded into Zambia’s Kafue River after the dam storing the mine waste collapsed. Mine specialists set out the issues.The Conversation


