Human Rights Observatory

Images of Gaza’s starving babies have gone round the world. This is what malnutrition does in the first 1,000 days of life

By Nina Sivertsen, Associate Professor, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Annette Briley, Professor of Women's Health and Midwifery Research, Flinders University
Tahlia Johnson, Associate lecturer and researcher, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Last week, the United Nations warned more than 14,000 babies would die of malnutrition in 48 hours if Israel continued to block aid from entering Gaza.

After the figure was widely reported, that timeline has been walked back, with a UN spokesperson


© The Conversation -
