Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The drought is back – we need a new way to help farmers survive tough times

By Linda Botterill, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Bruce Chapman, Emeritus Professor, College of Business and Economics, Australian National University
Australia in 2025 is living up to Dorothy McKellar’s poetic vision of a country stricken by “drought and flooding rains”.

The clean up is underway from the deadly floods in the Hunter and mid-north coast regions of New South Wales. At the same time, large swathes of Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania are severely drought affected due to some…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A push for constitutional reform in Trinidad & Tobago as overturned ‘buggery law’ ruling heads for the Privy Council
~ A not-so-modern epidemic: what 17th-century nuns can teach us about coping with loneliness
~ Who really benefits from smart tech at home? ‘Optimising’ family life can reinforce gender roles
~ Actually, Gen Z stand to be the biggest winners from the new $3 million super tax
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Rights of Detained Migrants at Risk
~ Uganda: Anti-LGBT Law Unleashed Abuse
~ ICRC president: “It is possible to protect civilians in war”
~ What’s the difference between abs and core? One term focuses on aesthetics – and the other on function
~ Australia’s first machete ban is coming to Victoria. Will it work, or is it just another political quick fix?
~ What if Hitler was assassinated and World War II ended in compromise? Catherine Chidgey imagines a parallel reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter