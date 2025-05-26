The drought is back – we need a new way to help farmers survive tough times
By Linda Botterill, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Bruce Chapman, Emeritus Professor, College of Business and Economics, Australian National University
Australia in 2025 is living up to Dorothy McKellar’s poetic vision of a country stricken by “drought and flooding rains”.
The clean up is underway from the deadly floods in the Hunter and mid-north coast regions of New South Wales. At the same time, large swathes of Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania are severely drought affected due to some…
- Sunday, May 25, 2025