Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A not-so-modern epidemic: what 17th-century nuns can teach us about coping with loneliness

By Claire Walker, Associate Professor, School of Historical and Classical Studies, University of Adelaide
‘Loneliness’ is a modern word – but we have a lot to learn from how early modern nuns understood solitude.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A push for constitutional reform in Trinidad & Tobago as overturned ‘buggery law’ ruling heads for the Privy Council
~ Who really benefits from smart tech at home? ‘Optimising’ family life can reinforce gender roles
~ Actually, Gen Z stand to be the biggest winners from the new $3 million super tax
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Rights of Detained Migrants at Risk
~ Uganda: Anti-LGBT Law Unleashed Abuse
~ ICRC president: “It is possible to protect civilians in war”
~ The drought is back – we need a new way to help farmers survive tough times
~ What’s the difference between abs and core? One term focuses on aesthetics – and the other on function
~ Australia’s first machete ban is coming to Victoria. Will it work, or is it just another political quick fix?
~ What if Hitler was assassinated and World War II ended in compromise? Catherine Chidgey imagines a parallel reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter