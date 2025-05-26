Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who really benefits from smart tech at home? ‘Optimising’ family life can reinforce gender roles

By Indra Mckie, Postdoctoral Researcher in Collaborative Human-AI Interaction Culture, University of Technology Sydney
Have you heard of the “male technologist” mindset? It may sound familiar, and you may even know such people personally.

Design researchers Turkka Keinonen and Nils Ehrenberg have defined the male technologist as someone who is obsessed with concerns about energy, efficiency and reducing labour.

This archetype became apparent in my PhD research when I interviewed 12 families about their use of early domestic robots and smart home devices Amazon Alexa and Google Home. One father over-engineered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A push for constitutional reform in Trinidad & Tobago as overturned ‘buggery law’ ruling heads for the Privy Council
~ A not-so-modern epidemic: what 17th-century nuns can teach us about coping with loneliness
~ Actually, Gen Z stand to be the biggest winners from the new $3 million super tax
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Rights of Detained Migrants at Risk
~ Uganda: Anti-LGBT Law Unleashed Abuse
~ ICRC president: “It is possible to protect civilians in war”
~ The drought is back – we need a new way to help farmers survive tough times
~ What’s the difference between abs and core? One term focuses on aesthetics – and the other on function
~ Australia’s first machete ban is coming to Victoria. Will it work, or is it just another political quick fix?
~ What if Hitler was assassinated and World War II ended in compromise? Catherine Chidgey imagines a parallel reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter