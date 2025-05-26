Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Rights of Detained Migrants at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A migrant family from Afghanistan approaches Croatia's border near Bosanska Bojna, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to reach the European Union, in January 2021. © 2021 Photo by Damir Sagolj/Getty Images Bosnia and Herzegovina’s treatment of detained migrants should raise concerns for governments considering sending additional migrants to the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Processing delays, limited access to lawyers, and concerns over conditions and access to services have placed migrants at risk.The UK government proposed Bosnia and Herzegovina, together with Serbia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A push for constitutional reform in Trinidad & Tobago as overturned ‘buggery law’ ruling heads for the Privy Council
~ A not-so-modern epidemic: what 17th-century nuns can teach us about coping with loneliness
~ Who really benefits from smart tech at home? ‘Optimising’ family life can reinforce gender roles
~ Actually, Gen Z stand to be the biggest winners from the new $3 million super tax
~ Uganda: Anti-LGBT Law Unleashed Abuse
~ ICRC president: “It is possible to protect civilians in war”
~ The drought is back – we need a new way to help farmers survive tough times
~ What’s the difference between abs and core? One term focuses on aesthetics – and the other on function
~ Australia’s first machete ban is coming to Victoria. Will it work, or is it just another political quick fix?
~ What if Hitler was assassinated and World War II ended in compromise? Catherine Chidgey imagines a parallel reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter