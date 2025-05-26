Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Anti-LGBT Law Unleashed Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Illustrations © 2025 Dianah Lala Bwengye for Human Rights Watch Ugandan authorities have perpetrated widespread discrimination and violence against LGBT people in the two years since the Anti-Homosexuality Act became law.The Ugandan authorities have spread misinformation and hatred against LGBT people, making existing discrimination even worse.The Ugandan authorities should end their crackdown on LGBT people, repeal the bill, and introduce legislation barring discrimination and promoting equality.(Nairobi, May 26, 2025) – Ugandan authorities have perpetrated widespread…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A push for constitutional reform in Trinidad & Tobago as overturned ‘buggery law’ ruling heads for the Privy Council
~ A not-so-modern epidemic: what 17th-century nuns can teach us about coping with loneliness
~ Who really benefits from smart tech at home? ‘Optimising’ family life can reinforce gender roles
~ Actually, Gen Z stand to be the biggest winners from the new $3 million super tax
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Rights of Detained Migrants at Risk
~ ICRC president: “It is possible to protect civilians in war”
~ The drought is back – we need a new way to help farmers survive tough times
~ What’s the difference between abs and core? One term focuses on aesthetics – and the other on function
~ Australia’s first machete ban is coming to Victoria. Will it work, or is it just another political quick fix?
~ What if Hitler was assassinated and World War II ended in compromise? Catherine Chidgey imagines a parallel reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter