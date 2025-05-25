Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What if Hitler was assassinated and World War II ended in compromise? Catherine Chidgey imagines a parallel reality

By Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Catherine Chidgey’s thrilling novel, set in an alternative UK under a version of Thatcher, continues her exploration of murky morality and the legacy of Nazi Germany.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fourth time lucky? ACT’s regulatory standards law may finally pass, despite Treaty and legal doubts
~ Urban rewilding has brought back beavers, hornbills and platypuses to city parks – and that’s just the start
~ Cyclones drive people to buy health insurance, more so than some government campaigns
~ Most of us will leave behind a large ‘digital legacy’ when we die. Here’s how to plan what happens to it
~ Labor women make history by overtaking men in cabinet. So is the job done?
~ Australia: Children Suffering Under Criminal Legal System
~ UN rights mission deplores deadly Russian strikes in Ukraine
~ How Mark Carney and King Charles understand the power of performance
~ Setbacks but signs of progress: How gender parity fared in Canada’s federal election
~ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ reflects Margaret Atwood’s eerie talent for reading the palm of power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter