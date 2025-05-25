Urban rewilding has brought back beavers, hornbills and platypuses to city parks – and that’s just the start
By Patrick Finnerty, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in conservation and wildlife management, University of Sydney
Thomas Newsome, Associate Professor in Global Ecology, University of Sydney
By 2050, almost 70% of the world’s population will live in cities – 20% more than today. As cities expand, the natural world around them contracts. Species decline faster in and around cities than almost anywhere else. But what if cities could become part of the solution — places to actively restore biodiversity rather than just areas of loss?
Our new research explores whether reintroducing native animals to cities can restore ecosystems…
- Sunday, May 25, 2025