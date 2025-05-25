Cyclones drive people to buy health insurance, more so than some government campaigns
By Ha Nguyen, Senior Research Fellow, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Francis Mitrou, Professor and Program Head, Population Health, and Team Head, Human Development and Community Wellbeing, The Kids Research Institute Australia
A damaged home and the psychological stress that comes with living through a major cyclone can prompt people to buy private health insurance.
