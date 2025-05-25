Tolerance.ca
Australia: Children Suffering Under Criminal Legal System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A concrete exercise yard at the Cairns watch-house in which authorities detained children, in Queensland, Australia, 2024. © 2024 Inspector of Detention Services, Office of the Queensland Ombudsman (Sydney, May 26, 2025) - Australia’s reelected Labor government should show national leadership by raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility and ending the incarceration of children as young as 10, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Attorney-General Michelle Rowland. The Australian Labor Party (ALP) has been backsliding from its previous public commitment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
