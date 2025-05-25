Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Setbacks but signs of progress: How gender parity fared in Canada’s federal election

By Gabrielle Bardall, Professeure adjointe et candidate à la Chaire de recherche du Canada sur les femmes, la démocratie et le pouvoir dans la Francophonie, Université Sainte-Anne
Since 2000, women’s representation in Canadian Parliament has declined on several occasions, showing uneven progress. Disparities among parties and regions remain a concern.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
