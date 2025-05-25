Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overlooking abusive leaders: The psychology of blind spots in the workplace

By Marlee E Mercer, PhD Candidate in Human Resources, York University, Canada
Len Karakowsky, Professor of Organizational Behavior, York University, Canada
Many employees have experienced the unfortunate but pervasive reality of working under an abusive leader. In a recent survey, almost 90 per cent of respondents reported having at least one abusive boss during their careers, with 30 per cent reporting that they had worked for more than one. Yet, toxic bosses are rarely called out. Why?

One obvious reason for the failure to expose abusive leaders is the fear…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
