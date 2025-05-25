Tolerance.ca
Preventing exposure to intimate partner violence for mothers and children: A promising approach

By Nicole L.A. Catherine, Canada Research Chair in Child Health Equity and Policy Tier II, Assistant Professor, Children's Health Policy Centre, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Charlotte Waddell, Professor Emerita of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Harriet MacMillan, Distinguished University Professor (Emerita), Departments of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences, and of Pediatrics, McMaster University
Jen Barican, Senior Research Manager, Children’s Health Policy Centre, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Exposure to intimate partner violence is common, but not inevitable. Research offers evidence on an early prevention program designed to make a difference for mothers and children commencing in pregnancy.The Conversation


