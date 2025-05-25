Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korean youth are continuing to pursue social justice after the president’s impeachment

By Yewon Kang
The impeachemnt has awoken a new generation of protestors who are revitalising South Korea's civil society and working to overhaul social injustices that have long plagued the country.


© Global Voices -
