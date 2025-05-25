Tolerance.ca
Lagos fashion: how designers make global trends uniquely Nigerian

By Adwoa Owusuaa Bobie, Research Fellow, Center for Cultural and African Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Women are wearing local fabrics in western designs; men are wearing western fabrics in local designs. This reflects the city’s cosmopolitan outlook.The Conversation


