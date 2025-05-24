Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey's ruling party ramps up attacks on opposition-led Istanbul municipality

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The relentless campaign against the Istanbul mayor and others, spearheaded by the ruling AKP party, “reveals a clear pattern of political retribution and a determined effort to consolidate power.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kendo 101: A beginner’s guide to Japanese sword fighting
~ New: Your Say on our stories
~ Daylight can boost the immune system’s ability to fight infections – new study
~ WHO: New Pandemic Treaty a Landmark, but Flawed
~ UN Meeting Connects North Korea’s Abuses and Military Programs
~ Libya: Sudanese human rights defender disappeared and under imminent threat of forced return
~ Tanzania: Torture and forcible deportation of Kenyan and Ugandan activists must be urgently investigated
~ Can you upload a human mind into a computer? A neuroscientist ponders what’s possible
~ What action can Israel’s allies take over its expansion of military operations in Gaza?
~ Still Wakes The Deep deserves its three Baftas for superlative survival horror game thrills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter