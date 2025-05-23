Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New: Your Say on our stories

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief, The Conversation
One of the best things about working at The Conversation is the chance to be part of a genuine, real-life social network, one that couldn’t be more different to the paper-thin friendships peddled by social media companies. Our small newsroom is full of smart, compassionate editors who care about the community in which we live. Every year we work with thousands of academics who are selfless about solving problems and sharing their knowledge.

But most importantly, we have you, our community of engaged readers and supporters. We know what you have to offer from the hundreds of messages…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Daylight can boost the immune system’s ability to fight infections – new study
~ WHO: New Pandemic Treaty a Landmark, but Flawed
~ UN Meeting Connects North Korea’s Abuses and Military Programs
~ Libya: Sudanese human rights defender disappeared and under imminent threat of forced return
~ Tanzania: Torture and forcible deportation of Kenyan and Ugandan activists must be urgently investigated
~ Can you upload a human mind into a computer? A neuroscientist ponders what’s possible
~ What action can Israel’s allies take over its expansion of military operations in Gaza?
~ Still Wakes The Deep deserves its three Baftas for superlative survival horror game thrills
~ How the UK could monetise ‘citizen data’ and turn it into a national asset
~ For many island species, the next tropical cyclone may be their last
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter