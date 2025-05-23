Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WHO: New Pandemic Treaty a Landmark, but Flawed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. © 2019 Anja Niedringhaus/AP Photo (Geneva) – World Health Organization (WHO) member countries adopted a new treaty on May 20, 2025, to improve international coordination and cooperation on the prevention of, preparation for, and response to future pandemics, Human Rights Watch said today.While its entry into force would mark improvement over the status quo, the WHO Pandemic Agreement provides little support to ensure its effective implementation, containing neither an enforcement mechanism nor…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
