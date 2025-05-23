Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Sudanese human rights defender disappeared and under imminent threat of forced return

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news of the enforced disappearance of Sudanese human rights defender and asylum seeker Mohammed Adam, known as “Tupac”, after his abduction by agents of the Sudanese embassy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on 19 May, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Tigere Chagutah said: “Amnesty International is extremely concerned […] The post Libya: Sudanese human rights defender disappeared and under imminent threat of forced return appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
