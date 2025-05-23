Tolerance.ca
Can you upload a human mind into a computer? A neuroscientist ponders what’s possible

By Dobromir Rahnev, Associate Professor of Psychology, Georgia Institute of Technology
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com.

Is it possible to upload the consciousness of your mind into a computer? – Amreen, age 15, New Delhi, India

The concept, cool yet maybe a little creepy, is known as mind uploading. Think of it as a way…The Conversation


