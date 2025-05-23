Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the UK could monetise ‘citizen data’ and turn it into a national asset

By Ashley Braganza, Professor of Business Transformation, Brunel University of London
S. Asieh H. Tabaghdehi, Associate Professor (Senior Lecturer) in Strategy and Business Economy, Brunel University of London
Data is the lifeblood of artificial intelligence (AI) and as such is a hugely valuable resource. Entrepreneur Matt Clifford’s report on the AI Opportunities Action Plan, commissioned by the UK government, has set out some ambitious recommendations for unlocking UK public data to power AI development – and serve as a state asset.

Making UK-owned datasets available for training AI, according to innovation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
