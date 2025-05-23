Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defence system – an expert explains the technical challenges involved

By Jack O'Doherty, PhD Candidate in Nuclear Strategy, University of Leicester
The Trump administration’s recent announcement of a “Golden Dome” strategic missile defence shield to protect the US is the most ambitious such project since President Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) of the 1980s.

The SDI programme – better known by its somewhat mocking nickname of “Star Wars” – sparked a heated debate over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
