Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Freeze branding: the new body modification technique causes serious and irreversible harm

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
If you’re a fan of the TV show Yellowstone, you’ll know the deal – you earn your place on the ranch by being branded. On the show, this means having a red-hot iron pressed into your flesh, leaving a permanent scar of loyalty to Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and its patriarch, John Dutton.

In life imitating art, people are getting themselves branded, but instead of using heat, they are using freeze branding. The branding iron is cooled using dry ice, isopropyl alcohol or liquid nitrogen, and then pressed against the skin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can you upload a human mind into a computer? A neuroscientist ponders what’s possible
~ What action can Israel’s allies take over its expansion of military operations in Gaza?
~ Still Wakes The Deep deserves its three Baftas for superlative survival horror game thrills
~ How the UK could monetise ‘citizen data’ and turn it into a national asset
~ For many island species, the next tropical cyclone may be their last
~ Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defence system – an expert explains the technical challenges involved
~ As Trump’s ratings slide, polling data reveals the scale of Fox News’s influence on US politics
~ Russia is facing fresh sanctions, but Putin is used to dealing with a struggling economy
~ History shows that Donald Trump is making a serious error in appeasing Vladimir Putin
~ We found a germ that ‘feeds’ on hospital plastic – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter