Human Rights Observatory

History shows that Donald Trump is making a serious error in appeasing Vladimir Putin

By Tim Luckhurst, Principal of South College, Durham University
In threatening to walk away from efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the US president is ignoring crucial lessons about the consequences of appeasement.The Conversation


