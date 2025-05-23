Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court’s one-sentence order closes the door to Catholic charter school – but leaves it open for future challenges

By Charles J. Russo, Joseph Panzer Chair in Education and Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton
The saga over St. Isidore of Seville, which hoped to become the nation’s first religious charter school, has come to a surprising end – for now.

In April 2025, Supreme Court justices heard arguments in the case from Oklahoma, which dealt with how to interpret…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can you upload a human mind into a computer? A neuroscientist ponders what’s possible
~ What action can Israel’s allies take over its expansion of military operations in Gaza?
~ Still Wakes The Deep deserves its three Baftas for superlative survival horror game thrills
~ How the UK could monetise ‘citizen data’ and turn it into a national asset
~ For many island species, the next tropical cyclone may be their last
~ Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defence system – an expert explains the technical challenges involved
~ As Trump’s ratings slide, polling data reveals the scale of Fox News’s influence on US politics
~ Russia is facing fresh sanctions, but Putin is used to dealing with a struggling economy
~ Freeze branding: the new body modification technique causes serious and irreversible harm
~ History shows that Donald Trump is making a serious error in appeasing Vladimir Putin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS