Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harvard fights to keep enrolling international students – 4 essential reads about their broader impact

By Bryan Keogh, Managing Editor
Corey Mitchell, Education Editor
Kalpana Jain, Senior Religion + Ethics Editor, Director of the Global Religion Journalism Initiative
A federal judge in Boston on May 23, 2025, temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that would have revoked Harvard University’s authorization to enroll international students.

The directive from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and resulting lawsuit from Harvard have escalated the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
